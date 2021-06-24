NC man charged after girlfriend’s body found in car

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A North Carolina man is accused of murder after his girlfriend’s body was found inside a tote in a car by Tennessee authorities.

Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, of Whiteville, was charged with abuse of a corpse and being a fugitive from justice for a crime in another state, according to online booking records in Carter County, Tennessee. He is accused of driving to Carter County from North Carolina to dispose of the woman’s body, WJHL reported.

Cadogan faces first-degree murder and concealment of death charges in High Point, North Carolina, for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Gianna Rose Delgado, 19, a student at High Point University, the television station reported.

According to court documents, police in Kingsport, Tennessee, were able to apprehend Cadogan after a woman was contacted by him, WBIR reported.

The woman told a 911 operator that she met Cadogan through the social media app Snapchat and had known him for about five years, WFMY reported.

Cadogan allegedly told the woman that he had strangled his girlfriend during an argument and that he wanted some help to dispose of her car and body, according to WBIR.

“He called me this morning and he said that he had done something and I asked him what he had done and he FaceTimed me and turned the camera around and he had choked and beat his girlfriend to death,” the woman said in the call, according to court records.

According to court records, the woman, who lives in Carter County, arranged a meeting with Cadogan at a marina on Watauga Lake, WBIR reported.

Carter County deputies spotted the car Cadogan was driving and pulled it over in the Fish Springs community, WCYB reported.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and found a woman’s body inside a tote in the car, the television station reported.

“We’ve obtained warrants for first-degree murder and felony concealment death against Mr. Cadogan,” Lt. Brent MacFarland, supervisor of the Violent Crimes Unit for the High Point Police Department, told WJHL. “The actual service of the warrants and the extradition of Mr. Cadogan from Tennessee will get coordinated in the near future.”

