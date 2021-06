Rep. Ken Buck wants to dismantle the giants of Silicon Valley's power. But first he'll have to win over members of his own party. In interviews and on Twitter, the top Republican on the House antitrust panel has been trying to convince fellow conservatives to back a sweeping package of bills that would strengthen regulators, make it harder for tech companies to buy up rivals, and in the most severe instances, even break them up. The bills cleared their first major hurdle in Congress last week, but a marathon 29-hour markup session highlighted the rifts with Republicans over the legislation.