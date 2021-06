Corn is 11 to 13 cents higher on July, with back months 4 to 5 cents higher, soybeans are 2 to 4 cents higher, and wheat is 15 cents lower to 7 cents higher. Corn trade is 11 to 13 cents higher up front, with new crop 4 to 5 cents higher with trade continuing to work higher after two-sided trade overnight. The forecast remains mixed short term and there is position squaring ahead of Wednesday’s report, plus July is going into delivery along with concerns about frost damage to the second-crop corn in South America.