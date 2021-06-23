Frankie Ball, 84, of Bryson City went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2021. Mrs. Ball was born on July 26, 1936 in Graham County, NC to the late Wayne and Evia Holder. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church. Frankie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition, she enjoyed visiting with her sisters and traveling with her family. She also liked to quilt and crochet in her spare time. She was a loving person that will be missed by all of those who knew her.