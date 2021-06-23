Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Alec Baldwin 'really seriously' struggling with OCD

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlec Baldwin 'really seriously' struggling with OCD. Alec Baldwin is “really seriously” struggling with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), as he says he's begun to battle with "germaphobia", which is common in those with the mental illness.

www.suncommercial.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesramascreen.com

Look At Alec Baldwin and Skeet Ulrich In This SUPERCELL First Image

Check out this first look photo of SUPERCELL featuring Alec Baldwin and Skeet Ulrich. Highland Film Group handling international sales at Cannes virtual market this week. Status: Just wrapped principal photography in Montana and Georgia (US) Genre: Adventure, Disaster. Cast: Alec Baldwin, Skeet Ulrich, Anne Heche, Daniel Diemer, Jordan Kristine...
Celebritiesrollercoaster.ie

Alec Baldwin and his family rule the red carpet at Boss Baby premiere

It’s fair to say that Alec Baldwin and his crew owned the red carpet on Tuesday. The actor took his troop to the premiere of his new film, The Boss Baby: Family Business. Dressed like the movies main character Theodore, the 30 Rock star and his wife Hilaria wore the same ensemble as their six of their children. The clan donned matching black suits, complete with silk neckties and white collared shirts.
CelebritiesFinger Lakes Times

Alec Baldwin and Amy Sedaris Crash Freestylin' with The Roots | The Tonight Show

Alec Baldwin and Amy Sedaris infiltrate the Tonight Show audience as Jimmy chats with audience members and asks The Roots to improvise songs about them on the spot. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's 6 Children Sport Matching Boss Baby Looks on the Red Carpet

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's family meant business on the red carpet for the star's upcoming Boss Baby sequel. On Tuesday, June 22, the proud parents brought all six of their children to the New York City premiere for The Boss Baby: Family Business, which can be seen in theaters and on Peacock starting Friday, July 2. The best part of the family's red carpet appearance was that every member, kids included, was dressed as the popular animated franchise's title character, complete with black suit and matching necktie. Plus, some of the little ones went the extra mile with a briefcase and pair of dark shades, as can be seen in the below image. Even...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Hilaria Baldwin Post Photo Of Creative New Way To Breastfeed

Hilaria Baldwin has to think on her feet while caring for her and her husband Alec Baldwin’s six children. The couple recently welcomed two new babies within a few months of each other, so sometimes Hilaria has to get creative when it comes to feeding time specifically. Hilaria Baldwin Takes...
CelebritiesPosted by
Health

Hilaria Baldwin Leans to Breastfeed Edu, 9 Months, After Winning 'Battle' to Get Him into Stroller

Hilaria Baldwin wasn't about to undo the work she did to get her son strapped in his stroller. On Wednesday, the What's One More podcast co-host, 37, shared a photo on Instagram of herself breastfeeding her baby boy Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 9½ months, while standing next to his stroller and leaning over him. Edu sits in his stroller while nursing as Hilaria rests her head on her hand.
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Michelle And Barack Obama’s Marriage ‘Hanging By A Thread’ According To Report

Are Barack and Michelle Obama on the verge of divorce? One cover story says Michelle broke her husband, and he’s not happy about it. Gossip Cop investigates. The Globe reports that Barack finds himself “forced to play second banana while his ambitious wife, Michelle, chases her Hollywood dream.” The former leader of the free-world can only stand idly by while Michelle takes the lead both privately and professionally. A source says, “Barack was in his element in the Oval Office but in LA, he’s a fish out of water.”
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Megan Fox Loses It When Her Sons Crash Her 'Today' Show Interview

Megan Fox experienced a few more interruptions than she likely bargained for during a recent “Today” show appearance. The actor, who virtually stopped by the program on Monday to promote her latest movie, “Till Death,” got some surprise cameos from her three sons during the segment. Fox couldn’t help but...