Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Board of Regents outlaws medical pot use on campuses

By Journal staff
Rapid City Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Dakota Board of Regents will continue to prohibit the use or possession of marijuana, including medical marijuana, on property owned or controlled by the board or at events hosted or sponsored by the board or any of its institutions. The Board adjusted its policies Wednesday to account for...

rapidcityjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
PharmaceuticalsProvidence Business News

When will recreational cannabis be legalized?

While Rhode Island leaders say they want to legalize recreational marijuana and reap the revenue-generating benefits – particularly with neighboring states already taking those steps – they are divided on how quickly it needs to get done. After Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s plan to legalize and regulate cannabis was left out of the $13.1 billion…
Healthdakotanewsnow.com

Health care groups propose easing medical pot certifications

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -South Dakota’s largest health care providers have proposed that lawmakers drop part of the requirement for people seeking medical marijuana identification cards to obtain a physician’s recommendation to use the drug. Under the proposal made Monday, physicians would still need to certify that patients have conditions...
Collegeskrro.com

No medical pot allowed at South Dakota public universities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) –Medical marijuana won’t be allowed on the campuses of South Dakota’s six public universities. The Board of Regents changed its policy on medical marijuana as the state prepares for the drug to be legalized on July 1. It reasoned that it had to stay in compliance...
Boulder, COCU Boulder News & Events

Board of Regents approves tuition proposals for CU Boulder starting fall 2022

The CU Board of Regents voted today to approve two proposals that will impact CU Boulder tuition rates for incoming students beginning in fall 2022. The CU Boulder proposals were among others brought forth by CU’s Colorado Springs, Denver and Anschutz campuses to address projected funding gaps beginning in 2022 and beyond.
Educationflagpole.com

Can Anyone Hold the Board of Regents Accountable?

Gov. Brian Kemp’s push to make Sonny Perdue chancellor of the University System of Georgia (see the May 12 issue of Flagpole) came along just in time to highlight a legal question that has been plaguing the USG for years—whether the system can be held accountable for violating the Board of Regents policies that are supposed to govern it.
Collegeswnax.com

No Medical Marijuana on South Dakota University Campuses

The South Dakota Board of Regents will ban the possession and use of medical marijuana at the six state universities. Regents Counsel Nathan Lukkes says marijuana is still illegal under federal laws…. Lukkes says they could see their federal funding threatened…. Regent Tony Venhuizen says they should follow and not...
Madison, SDYankton Daily Press

SD Board of Regents Adjusts Policies For Medical Marijuana

MADISON —The South Dakota Board of Regents have adjusted its policies to account for the soon-to-be legal presence of medical marijuana in South Dakota. This comes after voters approved Initiated Measure 26 in the last general election. Regents took final action to approve these policy changes Wednesday. According to a...
Kent, NYputnamcountycourier.com

Kent Town Board to Vote on Banning Retail Selling of Pot

The Kent Town Board is expected to vote next month on banning the creation of retail marijuana dispensaries in the greater Lake CarmelKent Cliffs-Kent area following last week’s public hearing. Four residents of the town addressed the board Tuesday e...
Iowa Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Iowa Governor Sued Over Delay In Asking For Federal Medical Marijuana Exemption From DEA

Iowa’s governor is facing a new lawsuit from a marijuana activist who is demanding that the state promptly seek a federal exemption for its medical cannabis program as prescribed in a law signed last year. Carl Olsen filed the suit in a state district court on Sunday. It argues that the Department of Health has unnecessarily delayed submitting a request for an exemption from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) has failed to ensure that the state law is effectively carried out. Under House File 2589 as signed by Reynolds, the department “shall request guarantees from the agencies of the federal government providing funding to educational and long-term care facilities” that allow patients to possess medical cannabis or staff to administer it in compliance with the state’s limited program. Regulators said in a report last year that the department would “move forward with seeking an exception for cannabis as a schedule I substance in Iowa from the DEA, in attempt to minimize conflict between State and Federal Law.” But so far, it has declined to act beyond saying in February that it was “still evaluating the best way to proceed.” Last year, DEA rejected a request for an exemption that was submitted by Olsen himself, but he’s hopeful that the result will be different if the state is formally involved. DEA regulations stipulate that the agency’s administrator “may grant an exemption in his discretion, but in no case shall he/she be required to grant an exception to any person which is otherwise required by law or the regulations.” Olsen is now asking the court to order the governor to fulfill her role in ensuring that a request for a federal exemption is submitted. Failing to do so is “contrary to the public interest,” the suit says, because…
Pennsylvania Stateerienewsnow.com

Wolf signs off on revisions to Pennsylvania medical pot law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Medical marijuana patients can continue to get a three month's supply at a time under revisions to the Pennsylvania program signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf. The bill makes it easier for producers to remove contaminants such as yeast and mold from medical marijuana.
CollegesStorm Lake Times

Iowa Board of Regents proposes tuition hikes for public universities

Students at Iowa’s public universities would see higher tuition and fee rates for the upcoming school year under a new proposal by the Board of Regents. The Board of Regents, governing body for the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa, will meet Thursday to hold a first reading of a tuition hike proposal. Under the plan, resident undergraduates at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University would see a 3.5% increase in tuition for the 2021-2022 school year. In-state undergraduates at the University of Northern Iowa would have a 1.5% increase.
PharmaceuticalsGoDanRiver.com

Marijuana legalization starts July 1. Addressing the impact of prohibition is unfinished work. A messy process to legalize the drug is ahead.

Kisare Bundy had been on probation for most of his adult life when, at 22, a marijuana possession charge sent him to prison for just under a decade. An ounce and a half in his car toppled his probation status, altering the course of his life and that of his three children, he said in an interview from the Haynesville Correctional Unit 17, one of the state’s minimum security prisons.
Hot Springs, ARArkansas Online

Board upholds charges on pot outlet

State regulators upheld three charges against one of Arkansas' most successful medical-marijuana dispensaries on Wednesday while increasing the fine the agency recommended by $1,000. Green Springs Medical dispensary of Hot Springs had been charged with rule violations that included two counts of failing to verify the identity of qualified patients...
CollegesIowa State Daily

Board of Regents meets for first reading of proposed tuition increase

On Thursday, the Iowa Board of Regents met for the first reading of the proposed tuition and fees increase for the 2021-22 academic year at each of the three major Iowa public universities. Student Government leaders from each university were present to comment on the new tuition proposals. Both Iowa...
Politicsclassiccountry1070.com

Governor Kelly appoints 3 to Board of Regents

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed a former railway executive, a former state senator and an educator to the board that governs the state’s six universities. Kelly announced in a Wednesday news release that she appointed former BNSF Railway chief Carl Ice, education consulting firm leader and former school superintendent Cynthia Lane and former Republican state senator and lawyer Wint Winter to the nine-member Board of Regents. Kelly said she looked forward to working with the board to implement workforce development programs and use colleges and universities as engines for economic growth.
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Panel backs appointment of 3 to Kan. Board of Regents

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Legislative panel voted Wednesday to approve the appointment of a former railway executive, a former state senator and an educator to the board that governs the state’s six universities after members previously expressed concerns. The vote by the Senate Oversight Committee means former president and...