Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

David Nobriga

Smoky Mountain Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Nobriga, passed away in his sleep on June 7, 2021. He was born on June 22, 1958 to Mildred Pacheco (Nobriga) Fernandez in Hilo, Hawaii. He is survived by his wife Brandi Nobriga and her children Hunter Corbin, Cheyanne Corbin and Takoda Rogers. He is also survived by his biological children Jean Nobriga Wood and Patrick Nobriga as well as being a much loved father figure to the granddaughters of Patricia Helpinstill, Amanda Hecox, Teddi Harrell, and grandson Nicholas Nichols.

www.thesmokymountaintimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Was#Movies#Half Price Books
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Associated Press

Plane apparently crashes in Russia; 28 aboard feared dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane carrying 28 people apparently crashed as it came in for a landing in bad weather Tuesday in Russia’s Far East, and everyone aboard was feared dead. Wreckage from the Antonov An-26 was found near the airport in the town of Palana, according to officials. The plane was on approach in fog and clouds when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar, officials from the Kamchatka region said.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...
NFLNBC News

Richard Donner, director of 'Lethal Weapon' and first 'Superman,' dies at 91

LOS ANGELES — The film director Richard Donner, best known for helming the "Lethal Weapon" film series, "The Goonies" and the original "Superman" film, has died. He was 91. Donner's production company confirmed news of his death to Variety. The cause was not disclosed. Although it was not his first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy