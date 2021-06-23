David Nobriga
David Nobriga, passed away in his sleep on June 7, 2021. He was born on June 22, 1958 to Mildred Pacheco (Nobriga) Fernandez in Hilo, Hawaii. He is survived by his wife Brandi Nobriga and her children Hunter Corbin, Cheyanne Corbin and Takoda Rogers. He is also survived by his biological children Jean Nobriga Wood and Patrick Nobriga as well as being a much loved father figure to the granddaughters of Patricia Helpinstill, Amanda Hecox, Teddi Harrell, and grandson Nicholas Nichols.www.thesmokymountaintimes.com