Last night the Region 14 Board of Education voted to rescind their contract with Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Olzacki. Olzacki came under fire from educators, parents, and community members this winter after a vaccine clinic he organized prioritized Board of Education members, Central Office employees, and spouses who don’t work in the district ahead of teachers with underlying health conditions who were working in-person with students every day. Only a handful of teachers received the vaccine at the clinic before the supply ran out.