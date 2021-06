When Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders announced he was gay on Instagram earlier this week, he said he wasn't looking to make history. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CARL NASSIB: I'm a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that, like, one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary. But until then, you know, I'm going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting, that's compassionate.