Justin Jaynes Always In Attack Mode

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Jaynes has never been one to let the world come to him. Instead, the Richmond, Michigan native has always been in attack mode, willing to do whatever it takes to be a success in a job that he’s wanted since he was a teenager. “If you ever talk to...

UFCUSA Today

UFC free fight: Conor McGregor makes quick work of Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor passed the sternest test of his early career rise with flying colors. Making a quick leap up the featherweight ranks, McGregor met battle-tested Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 in September 2014. The brash McGregor played his usual mind games leading up to the fight, and it was evident...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Sends Bold Warning To Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Khabib also revealed UFC’s short and fat heavyweight. Nurmagomedov’s...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Leaks ‘Insane’ Conor McGregor Money Offer

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. UFC 264 change stunned Conor McGregor fans. Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor flaunts his physique 12 days away from UFC 264 (Photo)

UFC superstar Conor McGregor flaunted his incredible physique 12 days away from his UFC 264 main event trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor and Poirier meet in the main event of UFC 264, which takes place on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the third and, presumably, the final meeting between these two bitter rivals. McGregor took home the first fight between these two back in 2014 when he knocked Poirier out at UFC 178. Seven years later and they met again earlier this year at UFC 257, this time with Poirier knocking McGregor out. With the all-time series between the two now 1-1, the trilogy fight next weekend will be massive.
UFCnewsbrig.com

Stephen Thompson picks the winner of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3

Stephen Thompson has picked the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264. ‘Wonderboy’ suggested that it’s tough to predict a winner in this matchup. He added, however, that he’d pick McGregor to win at the PPV. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are currently 1-1 in their...
UFCMMA Fighting

Bas Rutten weighs in on Joe Schilling bar knockout, fighting civilians

Bas Rutten has been a few street fights. From what he remembers, 35 of them took place in a bar, give or take. When you’re a bouncer like Rutten was, it came with the territory. In his case, it even made him famous. His bar self-defense tutorial at a crusty watering hole became the stuff of internet legend.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 updates, news, fight card

McGregor (22-5) is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, as well as being the most popular athlete in mixed martial arts history. Poirier (27-6, 1 NC) is a former UFC interim lightweight champion and a top-ranked UFC lightweight contender. McGregor and Poirier have fought twice ahead of their trilogy...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier ‘Insane’ Conor McGregor Contract Leaks

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. UFC 264 change stunned Conor McGregor fans. According to Jesse On Fire, talked about initial reports which stated that...
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rewatch every Dustin Poirier KO and submission in the UFC – including Conor McGregor

To say Dustin Poirier has been on a tear the past six or so years might be an understatement. Since a knockout loss to Conor McGregor in September 2014, Poirier has gone 11-2, and seven of those wins have been finishes. His only losses in that stretch came to Michael Johnson in a surprise upset and all-time great Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title bid – and most would say there’s no shame in that one.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Accused Of ‘Assaulting’ Raw Star

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar had put on some brutal and bloody matches with his opponents in recent memory. Sometimes he ends up hitting his opponents legitimately and similar incident took place during his match against Randy Orton at SummerSlam pay-per-view back in 2016. WWE ‘Botched’ Smackdown Title Change Leaks.
UFCmmanews.com

Justin Jaynes & Team To Bet Entire Fight Purse On UFC Vegas 30 Fight

UFC featherweight Justin Jaynes has revealed that he’s betting his entire fight purse on himself for his UFC Vegas 30 fight. During this weekend’s prelims, Jaynes is set to face nine-fight UFC veteran Charles Rosa. “Boston Strong” has faced the likes of Yair Rodriguez, Shane Burgos, Dennis Siver and Bryce Mitchell since signing with the promotion in 2014.
UFCmymmanews.com

How Justin Jaynes became “The Guitar Hero”

Justin Jaynes is a man with a very unique nickname. In MMA it can be difficult to find the right one. It has be unique (looking at you Pitbull!) and it has to sound good. In Jaynes’ case there is certainly no doubt his is unique. The funny thing though...
UFCmmanews.com

Justin Jaynes Addresses The Public After Massive $25K Bet Goes Awry

Don’t feel sorry for Justin Jaynes after losing $25,000 yesterday because he isn’t feeling sorry for himself. Any MMA gambler can tell you that one of the worst ways to lose a bet is via split decision, especially if it’s a parlay. In Jaynes’s case, there was no parlay; it was a one-legger. But the pain he experienced was worse than any bettor’s because he didn’t just bet big on the fighter; he was the fighter!
UFCchatsports.com

What the Heck, Episode 65: Ariel Helwani, Tanner Boser, Justin Jaynes, Julia Avila and Angela Lee

On this week’s episode of What the Heck, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck chats with Ariel Helwani (4:08) about the return of The MMA Hour beginning Aug. 16, how it came together, when he thought about bringing the show back, fans wanting the return of The MMA Beat, how the Ric’s Picks theme came to be, the upcoming UFC 264 trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, and where a win over Gilbert Burns could put Stephen Thompson in the welterweight title picture.

