QB Josh Hoover a major pickup for Tom Allen and his IU staff

If Tom Allen and Indiana are going to be a consistent winner, they’re going to need to continue to recruit strong at the quarterback position. With that, Allen, offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and company kept it rolling this week with the addition of one of the Lone Star State’s best passers in Josh Hoover. The talented signal-caller threw for 3,496 yards and 36 touchdowns as a junior in leading Rockwall (Texas) Heath on a deep run in the playoffs. As the process continued he became IU’s top target under center, and the 6-foot-1, 206-pound Hoover chose to play for the Big Ten program over the likes of Arkansas, Houston, Memphis and SMU.