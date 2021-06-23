From the Archives
On a weekend in America when cities such as Washington and New York were celebrating the recent United States victory in the Persian Gulf, Harry Powell of Farmington was celebrating his own military experience. This celebration was established so Powell and his World War II friends could relive old times and catch up on current news. Ten of Powell’s Second Infantry Division friends came to Farmington for the group’s annual reunion. Members came from as far away as South Carolina, Texas, and Minnesota.dailyjournalonline.com