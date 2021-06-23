NFL MVP, Howard University President Relate to the Pain Sickle Cell Patients Endure

Every time competitive dancer Kambri Gaut takes the stage—whether hip-hop dancing, tapping or clogging—she transforms into a silent warrior. The audience can’t see the battle that may be raging inside her as she moves to the music. At any given moment, a clump of red blood cells—misshapen by Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) into crescents that can block blood flow and oxygen from reaching parts of her body—may cause an acute “pain crisis” in her chest or back or legs or arms. The pain has been described by some SCD patients as feeling like being stabbed repeatedly with knives or having bones inside the body broken over and over again.