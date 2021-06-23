NFL MVP, Howard University President Relate to the Pain Sickle Cell Patients Endure
Football fans often remember Santonio Holmes as the Most Valuable Player in Super Bowl XLVIII where the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver caught the game-winning touchdown. But during the 8th annual Sickle Cell Anemia Symposium at Howard University last week Holmes took on a different role — father — as he and Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick talked about coping with a debilitating disease that primarily affects African Americans, like Holmes’ son TJ.www.washingtoninformer.com