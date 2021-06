Applicants are being sought for the Imperial County 2021 Advisory Redistricting Commission. The Commission will begin the redistricting plan to redraw the Counties five supervisorial districts. The five-member commission will hold public hearings and mapping sessions , collect community input and recommend any possible changes to Board of Supervisors. Redistricting is scheduled every 10 years and follows when the U.S. Census is completed. Individuals interested in serving on the Commission must be a registered voter in Imperial County , Must not be an elected official or a family member , staff member or paid campaign staff of an elected official as well as meet several other qualifications. More information is available on the Imperial County website. Deadline to apply is July 16, 2021.