BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. -- The Mountain East Conference today announced the male and female finalists for the league's annual Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award. Each institution in the MEC selected one female and one male as finalists for the Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award, which recognizes outstanding academic and athletic performance for the previous academic year. Each finalist will receive a plaque. The criteria to be nominated are: (1) a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average; (2) participated in at least 50 percent of the team's contests in a MEC-sponsored sport; (3) minimum of one year in residence at the institution.