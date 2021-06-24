Cancel
Economy

Automotive IC Marketshare Slips in 2020 After Steady Gains Since 1998

Electronic Engineering Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven its relatively small size, strong growth in the automotive segment is not expected to significantly lift the growth rate of the total IC market this year. Since 1998, only the automotive and communications end-use segments have gained marketshare, according to the June Update to The McClean Report by IC Insights. Driven by the global explosion of smartphone demand, the communications market almost doubled its share of the IC market from 18.5% in 1998 to 35.0% in 2020.

