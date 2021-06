ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mass vaccination site in Rockford is set to close at the end of the month. The Winnebago County Health Department says the mass vaccination site at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church will close June 30. Leaders say residents can still get their shot at the Winnebago County Health Department on Wednesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the exception of July 3.