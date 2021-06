CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct the regular 24-month full inspection on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 during which time the bridge will be closed to through traffic. From 9:00 a.m. EDT to no later than 6:00 p.m. EDT, the bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as the inspection is performed.