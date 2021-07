It turned out to be something of a historic day at the Jerry Cline Tennis Center for the La Cueva boys and girls tennis programs. Bears veteran boys coach Dick Johnson won his 10th team championship at La Cueva, which won a blue trophy for the sixth time in the last seven years, and there was no tournament in 2020. It was his 16th overall. He is the all-time leader, passing Albuquerque Academy’s Darell Gage.