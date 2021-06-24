BATTLE MOTORS Brings Electric Refuse Vehicles To New York City In Partnership With LIBERTY ASHES, INC. For Customers In Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx & Nassau

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Crane Carrier Company (CCC), a Battle Motors truck manufacturing company, is proud to announce the first delivery of battery-powered, electric refuse trucks to New York City with Liberty Ashes, Inc., a family-operated business providing the New York City metro area with waste removal & recycling for over 50 years. Liberty Ashes, Inc. will be using the Battle One Severe Duty Refuse (formerly LET) and Battle One Crew Cab (formerly LET2) trucks to service customers in the Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Nassau, and Suffolk areas.