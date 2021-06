HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Central Kansas concealed carry instructor notes that a change in Kansas statute could give him some additional students in the coming weeks. "Currently, 18, 19 and 20-year-olds can legally open carry in the state of Kansas," said Michael Jordan, firearm instructor with SafeGuard Investigations and Consultants. "The law is changing, which will allow them to carry concealed, but they have to attend an eight-hour handgun safety and training course, which is commonly known as the Kansas concealed carry class."