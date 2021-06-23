Cancel
Farmington, MO

Cash makes spring 2021 dean’s list

Daily Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaiken Cash of Farmington was recently named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. “Earning a spot on Drury University's dean's list is a significant accomplishment,” said Mike Brothers, executive director of university relations. “Any student making the list must have earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater on a 4-point scale, while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury.”

