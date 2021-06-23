Cash makes spring 2021 dean’s list
Laiken Cash of Farmington was recently named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. “Earning a spot on Drury University's dean's list is a significant accomplishment,” said Mike Brothers, executive director of university relations. “Any student making the list must have earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater on a 4-point scale, while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury.”dailyjournalonline.com