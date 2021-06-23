Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home and Arkansas Valley Crematory. La Junta - Betty Salazar, 72, passed away on June 19, 2021 at her La Junta home. She was born on April 29, 1949 to Joseph & Mary DeLeon in La Junta. She married Anthony Salazar on May 4, 1968. Betty worked for the East Otero School District for over 30 years before retiring. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Anthony "Tony" of the La Junta home; children, Sherri (Mike), TJ, Joe Pat and Stephanie Salazar; grandchildren, Anthony, Joseph, Gabriel, Noah and Eliana; six brothers, five sisters, six brother-in-law's and six sisters-in-law's; many godchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded into death by her parents, in-laws, Alfred (Bertha) Salazar; brothers, Johnnie and Patrick DeLeon; brother-in-law, Alfred "Faf", Jr. and grandchildren, Aaron and Luica Salazar. As per Betty's request cremation has taken place and no services at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home and Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.