Motorists, pedestrians reminded every step counts

Daily Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether driving a vehicle, walking or biking, keep your head up and be alert — every step counts. The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety wants to remind both motorists and pedestrians to be alert and watch out to ensure everyone is safe. Preliminary data from 2020 indicates 128 pedestrians were...

dailyjournalonline.com
Traffickchi.com

Pedestrians and Vehicles – Sharing The Road

Sharing the road does not just mean among the vehicles on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation says it means sharing with those driving a vehicle, walking or biking. It also means keep your head up and be alert. Preliminary data from 2020 indicates 128 pedestrians were killed and...
TrafficBrewton Standard

ADOT reminds motorists of new laws effective July 1

As motorists plan to travel Alabama highways for the Fourth of July holiday, the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Road Builders Association are making them aware of changes to a state law to protect the lives of road construction and maintenance workers. Effective, Thursday, July 1, 2021, the fine for any moving traffic violation committed in a construction zone where workers are present will result in a $250 fine or double the regular fine, whichever amount is greater.
TrafficPLANetizen

Why Pedestrian Deaths Are Rising

Jarrett Walker discusses Angie Schmitt's book Right of Way: Race, Class, and the Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths in America–one of Planetizen's Top Urban Planning Books of 2020–which argues that our singular focus on "the standard suburban street, mass produced around every US city according to manuals that prioritized traffic flow over all other aspects of human life," has led to a "silent epidemic" of pedestrian deaths.
Traffickxoradio.com

Motorists Put On Warning

(CHP warns potential speeders)....They will be watching you. The California Highway Patrol is partnering with 11 other Highway Patrols, State patrols, and state police agencies for the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition traffic safety campaign, giving motorists a dozen reasons not to speed. They say speeding violations will be the target of law enforcement in California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming now through Junbe 27th. The CHP says excessive speed and unsafe driving are a threat to everyone on the roadway. They say they and their allied state partners will be out in force this weekend with the common goal of saving lives through speed enforcement. The campaign follows a significant increase in speed related incidents and traffic fatalities in 2020. In California last year, more than 500 people were killed and more than 57,000 others were injured in crashes caused by unsafe speed. Last year the CHP issued more than 28,000 speeding citations to motorists driving in excess of 100 miles per hour, and 9,300 more during the first 4 months of 2021. They say officers will also be looking for seat belt and child safety seat violations this weekend.
Traffickroxam.com

MNDOT REMINDS MOTORISTS TO SLOW DOWN IN WORK ZONES

With holiday celebrations throughout the state and forecasts of warm weather over the July 4 weekend, the Minnesota Department of Transportation urges all motorists to slow down, plan ahead and “keep cool” while driving through work zones. More than 200 projects will be underway on state roads this construction season....
Trafficdiscoverestevan.com

SGI Reminds Drivers To Be Safe On Summer Road Trips

Now that the summer season has arrived, and the kids are out of school many will be heading out on the road for a number of summer road trips. SGI wants to remind drivers to stay safe on busy roads. Tyler McMurchy, Manager of Media Relations for SGI details the...
Fulton County, OHswantonenterprise.com

Seven motorists cited in traffic blitz

Seven citations were issued to motorists during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz held June 13-26 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. All were for speed violations. Deputies made 36 traffic stops and also issued 32 warnings. The sheriff’s office will conduct a traffic blitz between July 6-18 during various hours in...
Manitowoc, WIseehafernews.com

Pedestrians have Right-of-Way, Reminds Manitowoc Police Officials

As the summer tourism season evolves and the 4th of July weekend brings people downtown for many outdoor festivities, it’s a good time to be especially aware of pedestrian safety. Seehafer News spoke this week with two Manitowoc police officials at the corner of South 8th and Quay Streets. Deputy...
Kentucky Stateowensbororadio.com

KSP sends out Proactive Patrol Reminder To Motorists

HENDERSON, Ky. (July 1, 2021)–The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
TrafficAutoExpress

Motorists think they can get away with driving offences due to lack of road police

Almost three-quarters of people believe a lack of road traffic officers is making it easier for drivers to get away with motoring offences. A survey of 15,500 motorists by the AA saw 74 per cent say motorists can get away with a variety of driving offences due to a lack of police presence on the road. The respondents believed that only 16 per cent of people who committed a careless driving offence would be caught and punished. Meanwhile, it’s thought that just 22 per cent of drug-driving offenders and 26 per cent of uninsured drivers would be apprehended.
Ellisville, MSWDAM-TV

MDOT reminds motorists to drive safe this Fourth of July

Ellisville Rotary Club donates items to police department to help kids. Members of the Ellisville Rotary Club donated 12 backpacks to the Ellisville Police Department to help kids in stressful situations. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. 10pm Headlines 07/04/2021. Community. Wreath laid to honor civil rights pioneer Clyde Kennard. Updated:...
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Steps Cincinnati City Council is taking to ensure pedestrian safety

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati City Council is making pedestrian safety a top priority in this year’s budget. “It’s the number one thing we hear from constituents,” council member Liz Keating said. “Everyone wants safer neighborhoods and after a year of everybody at home and staying at home, people have been out and about walking more and walking in their neighborhoods versus just driving through.”
theadvocate.com

Motorist fatally strikes 61-year-old pedestrian on Airline Highway, BRPD says

A motorist struck and killed a 61-year-old pedestrian late Thursday on Airline Highway, Baton Rouge police say. The crash happened minutes before 9 p.m. Thursday, when someone driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra traveling northbound through the 4800 block of Airline Highway hit Nathaniel Revish, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Trafficsusanvillestuff.com

Traffic Safety Campaign Puts Speeding Drivers On Notice

The California Highway Patrol is partnering with 11 other highway patrols, state patrols, and state police agencies for the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition traffic safety campaign, giving motorists “a dozen reasons not to speed.”. Speeding violations will be the target of law enforcement in California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana,...
Wright City, MOwarrencountyrecord.com

Pedestrian on tracks killed by train

A man walking on the railroad tracks in Wright City was killed when he was hit by a train Tuesday afternoon, according to investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A report issued after the train strike states Aron L. Wilson, 22, was walking on the tracks about 100 feet from the Highway H crossing when he was hit by a train owned by Norfolk Southern railroad company. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Livermore, CAtribuneledgernews.com

Motorist killed in Livermore crash identified

Jun. 27—Deputies have identified the driver who died in a Livermore car crash Saturday morning. Jordan Blais, 18, of Livermore, was driving a 2006 Ford Focus when the car went off River Road, struck a tree and caught on fire, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office. Jordan died at...
Cell PhonesWLTX.com

Cyclist creates app to reward good driving after dodging a distracted driver

ARIZONA, USA — The statistics are staggering. Distracted driving causes 2 million accidents in the U.S. each year. AAA compares using your phone while driving to driving while intoxicated. They call it "intexticated." But unfortunately, many people still struggle with the temptation of texting while driving, sometimes even browsing the...