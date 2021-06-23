After making state debut, Irish hungry for more

Rosemount’s girls lacrosse players don’t have to worry about others having high expectations for them next season. They’re taking care of that themselves. By playing in the state tournament for the first time in school history, “they got a little taste of what we’re capable of,” coach Kelsey Long said. “They knew we were a great team but they didn’t realize how great of a team we were. This is a really exciting moment for us and I think now they’re all extra-committed.”