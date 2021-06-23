Cancel
Rosemount, MN

After making state debut, Irish hungry for more

By Mike Shaughnessy
hometownsource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosemount’s girls lacrosse players don’t have to worry about others having high expectations for them next season. They’re taking care of that themselves. By playing in the state tournament for the first time in school history, “they got a little taste of what we’re capable of,” coach Kelsey Long said. “They knew we were a great team but they didn’t realize how great of a team we were. This is a really exciting moment for us and I think now they’re all extra-committed.”

