PHC's Hampel is 'BJC Values Employee' for April

Last March around “Match Day,” I was chatting with an excited young physician who had completed his residency and had an opportunity to join an established physician as an independent contractor. We spoke about the Match Day relief he and fellow future physicians experienced as they learned where they had landed to spend the next three years or more in their specialty of choice. All the hard work through medical school and a grueling residency had paid off, and the enthusiastic young man was about to start his career as a physician. During the conversation, one big question came up. He was working as an independent contractor, so how best could he position himself? Should he establish his own LLC or remain in Schedule C? It was very confusing to him when he tried to research the various options, particularly as his friends were giving him their own ideas, some of which weren’t even applicable to his situation.