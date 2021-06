The road to the Hall of Fame for Charles Tillman will be long and ultimately may end in disappointment. That isn’t because he wasn’t good enough or didn’t prove it on the field. It’s because Hall of Fame voters are largely the same group that votes for the end-of-season honors like Pro Bowls and All-Pros and members of the media overlooked Tillman for much too long. His signature game that led to the signature move getting an iconic name all happened during his signature season near the end of his career. He established himself as one of the best in the minds of the voters when it was too late to rack up the honors.