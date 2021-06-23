Cancel
Audinate’s Dante® AV Now Available with New Products From BOLIN Technology and Patton Electronics

 6 days ago

Audinate’s Dante® AV is now available as part of new solutions from BOLIN Technology and Patton Electronics. These new products are the first commercially available offerings in the Dante AV video-over-IP networking platform, ushering in a new era of video connectivity over standard 1 Gbps networks. The new offerings are available and can be ordered immediately from the BOLIN and Patton websites.

