Audinate’s Dante® AV Now Available with New Products From BOLIN Technology and Patton Electronics

Schmersal is pleased to announce the release of the AZM40 electronic solenoid interlock. The AZM40 is the smallest electronic solenoid interlock available, with dimensions of just 1.5” x 4.75” x 0.75” (119.5 x 40 x 20 mm). It was designed to fit standard extruded profiles typically used in machine guard frames. It features a symmetrical housing and actuator approach of 180°, offering mounting flexibility on hinged or sliding guards which do not close at 90° or those that open upwards to a 45° angle. The solenoid is strong for its size, offering 2,000 N locking force, and 40 N latching. Also, there is an integrated RFID sensor, which offers the option of individually coding the actuators for enhanced tamper resistance. Models are available for guard locking or process protection applications. Several LED status indicators are visible from three sides and make troubleshooting easier with flashing diagnostic codes. The internal monitoring means that this interlock meets the highest safety levels of PLe to ISO 13849 or SIL 3 to IEC 61508.