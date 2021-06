(Whitewater Valley)--Covid-19 vaccinations at the Wayne County Fairgrounds will resume on July 8. Meanwhile, Reid Health has released some numbers regarding vaccinations percentages for residents in the six-county area it serves on the Indiana side of the state line. Reid says that barely more than 20% of residents who are under the age of 40 have had at least one dose of the vaccine. Less than 30% of people in their 40’s have had it. Percentages increase from there. About 75% of local residents over the age of 70 have had the vaccination.