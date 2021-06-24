CareAparent Now Accepting Clients with Humana Medicare Advantage Plans
Twin Cities Home Care Agency is a Contracted Provider for Humana. CareAparent is now a participating, in-network provider for Humana-offered Medicare Advantage plans. Comprehensive care from CareAparent’s skilled staff will now be available to eligible individuals with Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), and Provider-Sponsored Organization (PSO) insurance plans through Humana.www.chron.com