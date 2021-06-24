Cancel
Oxford, MA

3 children escape home in Oxford following apparent murder-suicide

By Justin Bourke
whdh.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) – Three children escaped from an Oxford home where an apparent murder-suicide took place on Tuesday evening, officials said. Officers responding to a 911 call from a woman inside a home on Old Webster Road around 5:20 p.m. and a second phone call from a man who was also inside the home determined they were a couple and that at some point, shots were fired, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

