Placer's Robles is Outstanding Player in Optimist volleyball match
The 24th annual Optimist High School Boys’ Volleyball All Star games were held June 18 at Jesuit. Colin Robles of Placer was chosen as the Outstanding Player for the North team in a 25-27, 26-24, 25-20, 20-25, 15-13 loss to the South in the small-schools match. Robles, a setter and opposite hitter, had nine kills, nine digs, five total blocks, three assists and one ace. Braden Van Groningen of Ripon Christian was the South’s Outstanding Player.goldcountrymedia.com