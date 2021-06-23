Cancel
Stocks open slightly higher, keeping S&P 500 near record

By The Associated Press
Kenosha News.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are edging mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the S&P 500 hovering just below the record high it set just over a week ago. The benchmark index was up 0.1% in the early going. The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%. The modest gains came a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank still believes the current increases in inflation will prove to be temporary. The latest reading of the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation comes out Friday. Bond prices fell slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49%.

Jerome Powell
