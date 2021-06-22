Cancel
Re: Chink in the Tigers' armor

tigernet.com
 15 days ago

In the recruiting update it states that UGA an UNC have found a chink in the Tigers' armor. What is this?. You know, with all the hate-speech on display today you would think folks would use better judgment than to reference a word like "chink..." Do better. The phrase "chink...

www.tigernet.com
New Orleans, LAchatsports.com

Tigers want to make sure they're not embarrassed again

Clemson’s defense was embarrassed about the way it played against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, and it is not because they allowed 49 points and a record 639 total yards. No, instead, it was the way in which they were beat is what has the Clemson defense mad. The Buckeyes physically dominated the Tigers on New Year’s Day in New Orleans.
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: I have watched many, many Tiger

Yes, that might have been my first game as a 7 year old attended by myself. Having grown up in Clemson with my dad running a business downtown, it was quite safe for a 7 year old to attend a football game unaccompanied back then. I remember sitting around a bunch of much older Clemson fans and they started looking up at the black sky. That was my clue to head back to town and I made back to the store just before the hail broke loose. My mother had called my dad to go look for me about the time I walked back in. Clemson was a different world in 1963 and what a game. Go Tigers!
Sealy, TX

EYE OF THE TIGER

EYE OF THE TIGER

Body As the football regular season inches closer, the Katy 7-on-7 league that members of the Sealy Tigers have been participating in enters the final week of exhibition play. Last week, Sealy won both of its games over Mayde Creek and Jordan. Members of the Tigers’ squad have been competing...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Clemson QB commit talks Tigers

Good kid. Looking forward to watching him compete. Don’t beat me up on this…but seeing this kid beat out Arch Manning in camp to be day 1 starter would be freaking amazing. Nothing against Arch or the Manning’s but sometimes I like to see the “elites” get knocked off the mountain and brought back down earth here and there. I’m sure Arch knows he will have to bust his butt to win the job, but i can’t help to think he would have a small advantage just because he’s a Manning.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Preseason Top 10 team you're not buying ?

Mond leaving was a big hit , and they just weren't good enough WITH him to keep me from scratching my head as to who is ranking this team in the top 10 of the 2021 season . Do SEC shills get 3 votes each in the preseason polls or what ?
Alabama Statetigernet.com

Re: What is going on with Alabama recruiting?

Just look at what happened in the class of 2021. Ohio State blew out to a huge lead that seemed insurmountable. They were kicking sand in everyone's faces. Alabama started off way behind the curve and people questioned if Saban had lost his touch. I believe they were lower than #14.
College Sportstigernet.com

I spent a good amount of time scouting UGA last night

One thing that stands out to me about their defense is that they do not know how to wrap up, or are not being coached to do so. To make matters worse, their guys are either too slow or too soft to be effective against our skill players and they are prone to making horse-collar tackles.. I attached a classic example of Georgia's defense when they have lined up against elite talent in the past.
College Sports

Re: My prediction:

Re: My prediction:

Shipley will be the most “talked about” new comer in ACC football this year. Who do you like?. Kobe Pace, who is not going to be supplanted by Shipley or Mafah for snaps or touches. Pace just MIGHT equal Dixon for snaps and touches, and Shipley isn't likely to take touches on passes from out of the backfield from Dixon...
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: If UGA was able to win a natty in football

Do you think it would improve the caliber of their fans? Not splashing beer on visitors might be too much to ask, but maybe they would stop peeing on cars and threatening to dry hump people if they had to represent in a more dignified manner.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: if there was a way to do it with common sense then

Yep, I'm pretty much done. They won't miss me at all and I. get that. I just feel lucky that I got to see Clemson beat Bama for those 2 nat'l titles when nobody thought it was possible. I'm good. I will die happy. I saw all 3 nat'l titles. Whatever happens from here on out will not faze me in the least. It's all about to get turned upside down, and I just don't care.
Clemson, SC

Justyn Ross NIL

Justyn Ross NIL

Hey Guys, Im not sure how many of you are aware of last weeks NIL ruling, but I am here to share with you some exciting news! The NIL ruling allows college athletes to take advantage and profit off of their name image and likeness. One of our own members of the Clemson team, Justyn Ross has teamed up with The Players Trunk to create his own merchandise! You can check it out at the link below.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: NIL Ranking: Just for Kicks

Struggled with numerous losing season over the last several decades. Current Ga Tech students are not big supporters of their football team. Shoot, most of the students/fans are out of the stadium by the 3rd quarter. Atlanta is now a pro town, and could care less about the Yellow Jackets.
College Sportstigernet.com

Final Word on Jeremiah Alexander

-I told y'all on Monday that I expected Alexander to commit to Alabama tomorrow, and I have heard nothing to change that, actually just stuff to strengthen that notion, always a chance but that chance is very slim for Clemson right now. This one sucks, no way around it. Alexander was coming to Clemson, I had known that for about 3 weeks, there was a reason Alabama's staff was having a nervous breakdown when Alexander announced that he was committing this week, they knew they were not the choice. Just for how fast things switched, I went to bed Sunday it was Clemson, I woke up Monday it was Clemson, and as I was at lunch on Monday I checked my phone to see a message "Alexander is gone". Bama flipped the choice in a matter of 5 hours. Now you see why Bama is so hard to recruit against, they have their "ways" if you will. I saw that this was NIL related in a couple of comments, and I think if that is the reason we get it is more of an excuse. Based on what I have heard that was not really the reason here. However, we should all wish the young man nothing but the best, he will make what he believes is the best choice for him and his family and the decision should be respected even if we do not like it.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: I would like to propose UGA & Clemson fans say 2 nice things..

It's highly likely that I'm much stronger than you. Not claiming I'm the strongest person or a bad ###, but I am much stronger than the average American male. I was skinny as a youth, and when I see people from my youth that haven't seen me in years they are surprised by how much muscle I have added over the years. So highly unlikely you could do anything to me if challenged me. Most likely I would just shove you to the ground and tell you take your loss like a man without even punching you.
College Sports

Our edge vs UGA

Our edge vs UGA

It has come to my attention that some UGA football players have a problem with discipline, vis-a-vis rules, law enforcement, and authority in general. This might be of advantage to us if it translates onto the football field. Even if Kirby calls the most ingenious plays ever committed to paper,...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
NFLYardbarker

Three schools emerge as favorites to sign Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the No. 1 ranked quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is the hottest name in high school football right now. Last weekend Arch, the nephew of NFL champions Peyton and Eli Manning, visited two different schools in Texas: SMU and Texas. This of course comes on the heels of him having visited Clemson two weeks ago.
NFLtigernet.com

Re: NIL Update. This just about…

Sums it up, whether you agree or disagree. Buckle up folks!. For poorer states, it might be time to get creative. And for the record, it just happened to be from an Alabama news website…. 110%er [5010]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 4117. Joined: 6/28/17. They don’t like it because it’s different...
College Sports

Re: McKenzie Milton

Re: McKenzie Milton

Shipley will be the most “talked about” new comer in ACC football this year. Who do you like?. Kobe Pace, who is not going to be supplanted by Shipley or Mafah for snaps or touches. Pace just MIGHT equal Dixon for snaps and touches, and Shipley isn't likely to take touches on passes from out of the backfield from Dixon...

