Re: Chink in the Tigers' armor

-I told y'all on Monday that I expected Alexander to commit to Alabama tomorrow, and I have heard nothing to change that, actually just stuff to strengthen that notion, always a chance but that chance is very slim for Clemson right now. This one sucks, no way around it. Alexander was coming to Clemson, I had known that for about 3 weeks, there was a reason Alabama's staff was having a nervous breakdown when Alexander announced that he was committing this week, they knew they were not the choice. Just for how fast things switched, I went to bed Sunday it was Clemson, I woke up Monday it was Clemson, and as I was at lunch on Monday I checked my phone to see a message "Alexander is gone". Bama flipped the choice in a matter of 5 hours. Now you see why Bama is so hard to recruit against, they have their "ways" if you will. I saw that this was NIL related in a couple of comments, and I think if that is the reason we get it is more of an excuse. Based on what I have heard that was not really the reason here. However, we should all wish the young man nothing but the best, he will make what he believes is the best choice for him and his family and the decision should be respected even if we do not like it.