TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan" or the "Trust") (TSX:REI.UN) is pleased to announce a new strategic approach for the development of its mixed-use residential condominium ("Condo") projects, which provides additional sources of capital and alternative income streams for the Trust. Given RioCan's long-standing track record, deep pipeline and extensive development platform, the Trust will continue to attract sophisticated investors and establish long-term relationships with capital partners for Condo development. This approach is exemplified by the Trust's recent sale of an 80% interest in its Verge Condos ("Verge"), a mixed-use residential Condo development along The Queensway in Toronto, to a newly formed partnership. This agreement partners RioCan with recognized institutional investors whereby the Trust retains a 20% interest and maintains project oversight as general partner and sole development manager. The partnership structure enables RioCan to monetize 80% of the land density value that it created through a successful entitlement process; earn management fees and a promote; and participate in Condo sales profits. Verge will consist of two Condo towers totalling 545 units, including 12 affordable rental units, with a retail component at grade.