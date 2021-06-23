Canadian oil sands running above pre-pandemic highs, but the lingering impacts of COVID-19 and acceleration of energy transition have lowered the growth prospects

Now that the fireworks have fired and the flags are furled, it’s time to get back to the business of business and markets. As this post-Independence Day week dawns, it’s looking like crude oil and energy stocks may be a prominent feature of today’s trading. The U.S. benchmark hit a six-year high above $76 per barrel after OPEC and its oil-producing allies couldn’t agree on production increases at a time when the global economy is getting back on its feet.