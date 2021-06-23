Canadian oil sands running above pre-pandemic highs, but the lingering impacts of COVID-19 and acceleration of energy transition have lowered the growth prospects
By the end of 2020 oil sands output was able to exceed pre-pandemic production highs, and it is expected to continue to grow as operators look to maximize existing operations. Still the industry's long-term growth prospects have declined as market uncertainty continues to delay the timing of new projects and pressures from the energy transition increase.ihsmarkit.com