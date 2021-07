In the ancient parable, “The Blind Men and the Elephant,” each blind man feels a different part of the elephant’s body such as the one at the side who exclaims, “The elephant is very like a wall!” or the one at the tail who declares, “The elephant is very like a rope!” Based on their limited experiences, their ideas of the beast are hugely different from each other. They begin to suspect that the other men are dishonest and they come to blows.