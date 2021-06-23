Cancel
Chicago, IL

University of Illinois will require vaccines for students and athletes

By James Boyd
Pantagraph
 7 days ago

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said that COVID-19 vaccines were "encouraged" but not required among student-athletes during his annual media roundtable June 16. Less than a week later, the University of Illinois System, which includes the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of Illinois at Chicago and the University of Illinois at Springfield, announced that all students — and therefore student-athletes — returning to its three campuses this fall must be vaccinated.

