Read why Vandita Jadeja says that Palantir Technologies, Inc. is an attractive company due to the large scale government contracts on Investor Place :. Big data company Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is slowly but surely moving higher this year. I have always been bullish on PLTR stock. The shares are up 23% over the last month and 167% over the past year. Many investors who have remained patient with the name have made big gains. If you have missed out on the opportunity to buy PLTR stock, it is not too late to do so yet. Palantir was trading at $9.20 in October 2020 and went as high as $45 in 2021.