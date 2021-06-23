Cancel
Borderland Festival Announced Lineup Feat. Jason Isbell, Infamous Stringdusters & Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Cover picture for the articleBorderland Festival is returning to Knox Farm State Park, September 18th-19th for 2 days of music, food, beer, crafts and more. The festival was cancelled in 2020 and is looking forward to it’s grand return to celebrate summer, community and of course music. Borderland will host more than 20 bands on three stages with a diverse mix of national and regional, rock, country, Americana and roots artists. The stage will be set at the historic Knox Farm Stables featuring artisans, vendors, live painting, local craft beer, food and culinary experiences at one of the most scenic and storied grounds in New York State with gates opening at 11am each day.

