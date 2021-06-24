Cancel
Who Is Brickmaster Amy From LEGO Masters?

By Melissa Lemieux
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"LEGO Masters" is the popular Fox reality series featuring LEGO fans from around America taking part in a LEGO building elimination competition for a fat cash prize and the honor of calling themselves LEGO Masters. Currently in its second season, "LEGO Masters" is hosted by Will Arnett, who voiced the LEGO version of Batman in both of the LEGO movies and "The LEGO Batman Movie." The show is ultimately judged by just two people — Brickmasters Amy and Jamie, engineers who compare the completed projects and determine who will be going home for the week.

TV & Videosfox32chicago.com

'LEGO Masters' judges tease ‘so many surprises’ in Season 2

Structural integrity and beauty will come together in an earth-shattering challenge on the latest episode of "LEGO Masters," where teams of LEGO enthusiasts will go head-to-head and attempt to build a structure strong enough to withstand an earthquake. Throughout the competition, host Will Arnett and expert judges encourage the amateur...
TV & VideosTV Grapevine

Lego Masters: Party of Love

Tonight Party of Five alum Jennifer Love Hewitt will make a guest appearance on Lego Masters, which airs at 8pm, only on Fox. Structural integrity and beauty come together in the most earth-shattering challenge, as teams build a structure strong enough to withstand an earthquake. Guest star Jennifer Love Hewitt (9-1-1) joins the fun in a crossover with the 9-1-1 universe! Find out which designs perform the best and pass the LEGO “brickter scale” rating system in the all-new “Make And Shake” episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Tuesday, June 15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
TV & Videos/Film

The Daily Stream: ‘LEGO Masters’ is a Delightfully Friendly Competition Fueled by Pure Imagination

The Pitch: Based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO Masters brings in teams of two brick builders in a friendly competition where imagination, design, and creativity are king. Hosted by Will Arnett, the series features a variety of LEGO challenges that ask teams to impress a pair of judges by creating mind-blowing LEGO builds, including massive skyscrapers, incredibly detailed dioramas, and much more. The prize? The ultimate LEGO trophy and $100,000.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Lego Masters has been ruined by the editing

Watching Season 2 of the Fox reality competition, Andy Dehnart says he has decided to just fast-forward to the end of each episode "because the editing has damaged what could have been a terrific show. The builds on Lego Masters (Fox, Tuesdays at 8) are nearly always spectacular, whether they are massive, scaled-up characters or dioramas with detailed environments and characters. There’s no question about the contestants’ talent, even if there is a question about why some of them are teams who just met and others met in the womb. But I do have questions about how the hell they created these spectacular Lego creations. Things just appear out of nowhere! And the editing shows us next to nothing of the actual building."
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

LEGO Masters USA host Will Arnett teases future series of the show

LEGO Masters USA host Will Arnett has chatted with Digital Spy about the future of the series. A spin-off of Channel 4's excellent competition pits the best mini-brick builders in the world against each other in some truly creative challenges – such as creating original theme park ideas or making their own Star Wars droid.
Meadville, PAPosted by
The Meadville Tribune

How Crolls fared on 'Lego Masters'

Though he and his son didn't make it past the third round of "Lego Masters," former Meadville resident Tim Croll said he's not disappointed with the outcome. Croll and his son, Zach, 18, enjoyed the whole experience and the process of working together on the Fox TV show. Croll, a...
Beauty & Fashionbrickfanatics.com

Who is LEGO 10282 Adidas Originals Superstar designed for?

The LEGO Group has just revealed one of its most unorthodox sets to date in 10282 Adidas Originals Superstar – but who exactly is the buildable sneaker aimed at?. According to Florian Müller, the LEGO designer behind the brand new release, the answer is – well, everyone. More specifically, Florian says that while it’s targeted first and foremost towards ‘sneakerheads’ (or people invested in trainer culture), the LEGO Group is also hoping to reach a broader demographic with the shoe – including its core fans.
Designtalentrecap.com

Brick Artists Put on Their Fashion Designer Hats in ‘LEGO Masters’ Challenge

LEGO Masters Season two is supposed to be “bigger and better” and it continues to deliver on that promise. After a couple of awesome to watch, destructive challenges the competition unveiled the toughest challenge yet. This week took a break from the carnage of LEGO destruction and gave us a taste of high fashion when the 10 remaining teams had to build one-of-a-kind hats and strut them down the runway in the first LEGO Masters fashion show.
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Will Arnett Calls ‘9-1-1’ After Natural Disaster Strikes ‘LEGO Masters’

Things were shaken up this week on LEGO Masters when an earthquake tore through the set and Jennifer Love Hewitt responded to the call. The challenge this week focused on engineering, as the 11 remaining teams had to design towers able to withstand simulated earthquakes. There’s a lot of detail that goes into building such a structure and these brick artists still have to keep aesthetics in mind. With some teams lacking experience in this kind of LEGO building, one team was forced to make a drastic decision.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why a LEGO Batman Sequel from The Rick and Morty Team Never Happened

It would appear anyone who was waiting to hear that there would be another LEGO Batman movie coming out eventually will be sadly disappointed. The main reason for this is that the LEGO IP now belongs to Universal, meaning that Warner Bros. can no longer plug their own characters into the story. It’s bound to be seen as a blow to those that were enamored of the LEGO Batman story, as many happened to think that the story was one of the best in the history of Batman since it did apparently follow the dark knight’s life better than many other versions did in the opinions of some folks. Some might be shaking their heads at that and wondering how an animated LEGO movie could ever be thought to be as good as a live-action movie, but when the live-action versions have been hit and miss it’s not too hard to imagine that people would look to whatever else they could in order to make a comparison. Besides that, the animated version was able to inject a great deal of humor into the mix, which pleased quite a few people.
Newton, MAWBUR

Newton's Own 'Mr. LEGO' Competes In Fox's 'LEGO Masters'

LEGOs have shown up everywhere from the Kennedy Space Center to the bottoms of your feet when they're left on the floor. Ouch!. Now, one Newton man has turned them into a career, using them for STEM and STEAM education through his nonprofit, NextGen Smarty Pants. His name is Paras...
Legobrickfanatics.com

The LEGO Group discusses the first LEGO CON

The LEGO Group have released a statement discussing their thoughts on the first-ever LEGO CON now that the event is over, at least for 2021. Following the closing of LEGO CON 2021 and the announcements that came with it, it’s time to reflect on the show and as expected, the LEGO Group seem pretty proud of what they managed to pull off and are excited for the years to come.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

Will Arnett talks ‘Lego Masters’ series, ‘SmartLess’ podcast and his deep voice

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Will Arnett talks to Willie Geist about the new season of his reality competition series, “Lego Masters.” When he’s not building (or smashing) Lego creations, Arnett is co-hosting the “SmartLess” podcast with fellow “Arrested Development” star Jason Bateman and actor Sean Hayes. Beyond the podcast, Arnett has become one of the most sought-after voices in Hollywood and advertising.
Visual Artbrickfanatics.com

LEGO BIONICLE is back in the BrickLink Designer program

The BrickLink Designer Program is about to begin so Brick Fanatics is taking a look at the models in the first round, including one for a returning theme. As BIONICLE celebrates 20 years, one fan decided that the LEGO Group needed something to celebrate the anniversary of the story-driven theme and set about to create a LEGO Ideas project celebrating the legend of BIONICLE. Unfortunately, that particular project never managed to make it as an official set – at least not the first time round.
Lifestylebleedingcool.com

The Mandalorian Green Karga Goes On His Own LEGO Adventure

LEGO has revealed some brand new sets from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2, including Greef Karga's newest adventure. Coming in at 478 pieces, the Imperial Armored Marauder shows off Greef as he takes on the whole Empire himself. The set will include 4 mini-figures with two Stormtroopers, Greef, and the new-for-August 2021 Artillery Stormtrooper. The Mandalorian Marauder ship will feature 4 stud shooters, a riding cockpit for 2 figures, and a rotating rear turret. This is a great set that will be perfect for army building with its three troopers and the amazingly detailed Imperial ship. The Star Wars The Mandalorian Imperial Armored Marauder is priced at $39.99. The set is expected to release on August 1, 2021, and while pre-orders are not live, fans will be able to find him here. Be on the lookout for more Star Wars The Mandalorian LEGO sets coming soon, like Boba Fett's Starship.