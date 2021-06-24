Who Is Brickmaster Amy From LEGO Masters?

It would appear anyone who was waiting to hear that there would be another LEGO Batman movie coming out eventually will be sadly disappointed. The main reason for this is that the LEGO IP now belongs to Universal, meaning that Warner Bros. can no longer plug their own characters into the story. It’s bound to be seen as a blow to those that were enamored of the LEGO Batman story, as many happened to think that the story was one of the best in the history of Batman since it did apparently follow the dark knight’s life better than many other versions did in the opinions of some folks. Some might be shaking their heads at that and wondering how an animated LEGO movie could ever be thought to be as good as a live-action movie, but when the live-action versions have been hit and miss it’s not too hard to imagine that people would look to whatever else they could in order to make a comparison. Besides that, the animated version was able to inject a great deal of humor into the mix, which pleased quite a few people.