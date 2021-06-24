Who Is Brickmaster Amy From LEGO Masters?
"LEGO Masters" is the popular Fox reality series featuring LEGO fans from around America taking part in a LEGO building elimination competition for a fat cash prize and the honor of calling themselves LEGO Masters. Currently in its second season, "LEGO Masters" is hosted by Will Arnett, who voiced the LEGO version of Batman in both of the LEGO movies and "The LEGO Batman Movie." The show is ultimately judged by just two people — Brickmasters Amy and Jamie, engineers who compare the completed projects and determine who will be going home for the week.www.looper.com