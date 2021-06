The 2021 NBA draft lottery is finally on the immediate horizon. At 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the league will cement the draft order at the top of its annual selection process. The lottery is an important piece of the offseason puzzle for a couple of reasons. Determining which teams select at the top can bring clarity to the trade market, determining the value of selections and which teams may have to move up for a desired prospect. The selection order can also have a large impact on where certain prospects are drafted too.