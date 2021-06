GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Now that the NCAA has apparently decided to handle the name, image and likeness issue by delaying a decision, Fitz isn't surprised. According to reporting by CBS Sports, the NCAA isn't changing its NIL rules that prohibit student-athletes from profiting from their own image, but the organization plans to simply not enforce the rule until Congress can offer its own legislation. As Fitz says, it' such a perfect way for the NCAA to handle the topic. They're just ignoring the problem and delaying a decision.