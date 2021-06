Every Alabama Basketball fan will agree Nate Oats has done a great job. In just two seasons, Oats has taken a program too long on the NCAA Tournament bubble and made it into a Final Four threat. With much hard work and strong results behind him, Oats’ rebuilding the Crimson Tide burden might have lessened. It hasn’t. Just the opposite, what Oats must achieve with Alabama Basketball in the 2021-22 season is a greater challenge than when he arrived in Tuscaloosa.