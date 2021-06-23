Cancel
GrayStreet faces lawsuit from Lone Star partner over Pearl-area project

By Mitchell Parton
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe developers behind the long-anticipated Lone Star Brewery project are facing each other in court over another project. Houston-based developer Midway and local firm GrayStreet Partners entered an agreement on Feb. 14 of last year to develop Broadway East — a master-planned development on 18.1 acres in phases that would include retail, office, multifamily residential and hospitality — according to a lawsuit Midway filed in Bexar County district court.

