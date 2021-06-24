Cancel
Look Back at a Complete Timeline of Britney Spears' Relationship With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

By McKenna Aiello
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Britney Spears' BF Sam Asghari Calls Dad Jamie a "Total D--k" There's no question that Britney Spears has endured an extensive amount of pain throughout her life, but she continues to have a strong force of support in longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. On Wednesday, June 23, their relationship was...

Britney Spears ‘living each day like it was my last’ on luxury getaway with Sam Asghari

Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Britney Spears’ BF Sam Asghari Wears ‘Free Britney’ Shirt Ahead Of Court Appearance

Sam Asghari has supported his girlfriend Britney Spears by rocking a ‘Free Britney’ tee just hours before her much-anticipated conservatorship hearing. Sam Asghari has been spotted wearing a ‘Free Britney’ shirt ahead of his girlfriend Britney Spears‘ conservatorship hearing. The 27-year-old personal trainer showed his support for his partner of four years before her major court appearance as part of her ongoing legal battle. He took to his Instagram Story on June 23 to share a selfie while rocking a tee with pink and purple writing in support of the #FreeBritney movement.
Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane”

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane” – Britney Spears unloaded on her dad in a family court hearing Wednesday — breaking her public silence about what she called the “abusive” conservatorship that has governed every aspect of her life for more than a decade. “He loved the...
Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Kevin Federline Seems to Change Tune on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

On Wednesday, Britney Spears gave a 23-minute testimony about her experiences in the 13-year conservatorship that she's been in under her father, Jamie Spears. In her speech, Spears detailed the years of abuse, including forced rehab stays, being overmedicated on lithium against her fill, and not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day." Her testimony is certainly making an impact, so much so that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, seems to be changing his tune about the conservatorship.
Britney Spears’ boyfriend reportedly helping ‘boost her confidence’ for upcoming conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is reportedly offering encouragement and support to the singer prior to her highly anticipated conservatorship hearing this week.According to Page Six, Asghari, 27, is helping Spears “break the ice” with the judge. “Sam has been a huge support for Britney. He helps boost her confidence and assures her that everything will go well,” a source said. “He has been following the #FreeBritney movement online for a while now and always tells Britney how much she’s loved and supported by fans.”The court hearing about Spears’ conservatorship will take place on Wednesday (23 June), during which...
Britney Spears Apologizes to Fans, Hops on a Jet with Sam

Britney Spears is opening up even more on the heels of her shocking testimony -- she's apologizing to fans for pretending her life was perfect when she was actually struggling, but she's gonna do one thing to make it better. Brit says, "I believe as people we all want the...
Britney Spears' IUD testimony was disturbing — and connects to a larger societal pattern

Conservatorships are used for people who can’t handle their own affairs — financial or otherwise. They’re used for people with dementia at the end of their lives or for people with long-term cognitive impairment. But in Britney Spears’ case, a conservatorship that was originally put in place as a “temporary” emergency measure in 2008, is now going on its 13th year. Spears wants out. And after searing testimony in court Wednesday, it seems like much of the world has rallied to the star's side.
Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.