Jean Barry
Jean Barry, 98, died June 17, 2021, peacefully in Edmonds, Washington. She was born Jean McGillvray to Blanche and Clyde McGillvray on May 12, 1923, in Seattle. She moved to Ketchikan in 1927 at the age of 4 when her father joined his brother, Max, to work at Libe’s Cabinet Shop. Her father was a carpenter who helped construct homes and buildings throughout Ketchikan, eventually purchasing the business from Libe in 1937 to form McGillvray Bros. General Contractors.www.ketchikandailynews.com