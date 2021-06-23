Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Jean Barry

Ketchikan Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJean Barry, 98, died June 17, 2021, peacefully in Edmonds, Washington. She was born Jean McGillvray to Blanche and Clyde McGillvray on May 12, 1923, in Seattle. She moved to Ketchikan in 1927 at the age of 4 when her father joined his brother, Max, to work at Libe’s Cabinet Shop. Her father was a carpenter who helped construct homes and buildings throughout Ketchikan, eventually purchasing the business from Libe in 1937 to form McGillvray Bros. General Contractors.

www.ketchikandailynews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Oregon#Libe S Cabinet Shop#Mcgillvray Bros#General Contractors#Main School#Uso#The Coast Guard#First City Players#Canadian#Amhs#The Ketchikan Greeters#Alek And Devin Cable
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...