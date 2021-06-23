Cancel
PoV: Legislature OK’d budget; governor chose not to sign it

By DAN ORTIZ
Ketchikan Daily News
 9 days ago

The Alaska Legislature’s primary duty every session is to pass a budget for the State of Alaska. This year, I was proud of how collaborative the budget process was. As chair of the budget subcommittees for Transportation, Education and Environmental Conservation, I worked with all members — majority and minority — to craft department budgets. During the House Finance Committee, we adopted multiple minority member amendments and heard great ideas across the board.

