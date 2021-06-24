Tigers' Matt Manning: Solid in Wednesday's win

Cancel
Manning (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout in 5.2 innings, earning the win over St. Louis on Wednesday. Manning has put in a pair of similar efforts across his first two major-league starts, although he was able to come away with a win after taking a loss in his debut on June 17. The 23-year-old threw 52 of his 80 pitches for strikes in Wednesday's win. The right-hander lines up for a road start in Cleveland next week should he stay in the rotation, which is likely with Spencer Turnbull (forearm) and Matthew Boyd (triceps) expected out through the All-Star break.

Tonight is a big night for Detroit Tigers fans. Another one of the organizations’ top prospects is set to make his major league debut in Los Angeles against the Angels. Thursday is exactly what we’ve been waiting for, but it’s still a bit premature if you ask me. Finally, we’re going to witness the final piece of what I hope becomes a three-headed monster in Detroit. For the first time, we will see Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, and Matt Manning pitch in succession.
The Tigers announced a series of roster moves Tuesday, the most noteworthy of which is the planned MLB debut of acclaimed pitching prospect Matt Manning. Manning, 23, will start Thursday night in Anaheim against the Angels. He’s on the Tigers’ taxi squad, so Manning will not accrue service time. Additionally, pitchers Matthew Boyd and Alex Lange hit the IL, Wily Peralta and Miguel Del Pozo had their contracts selected and Jeimer Candelario was reinstated from the IL.
Kansas City, Mo. — Ready or not, right-handed pitching prospect Matt Manning has been summoned to the big leagues. Manning, 23 and rated the No. 3 prospect in the Tigers’ system by MLBPipeline, was the last healthy starting pitcher left on the 40-man roster not already in the big leagues. And when Matthew Boyd went on the injured list Tuesday with left arm soreness, the Tigers were down to three healthy starting pitchers.
The Detroit Tigers are looking at Matt Manning to help out the rotation as injuries continue to accumulate. During Monday night’s game between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals, Matthew Boyd left the game with a triceps issue after 2.1 innings. Then, the pitching injuries got even worse when reliever Alex Lange left the game with right shoulder discomfort.
In an unsurprising move, the Detroit Tigers recently promoted right-handed starting pitcher Matt Manning to the taxi squad to make his MLB debut Thursday night against the Los Angeles Angels. The move is not predictable in that Matt Manning’s performance forced the Detroit Tigers hand, though. A litany of injuries...
So, how did you spend Matt Manning Night last Thursday?. Did you watch the Detroit Tigers on a tablet while nestled in bed, thanks to a 9:38 p.m. first pitch, letting the dulcet tones of Dan Dickerson and Jim Price roll through your clock radio for the Tigers-centric take on the debut of the final member of Detroit’s new “Big Three”?
Anaheim, Calif. — Detroit Tigers right-hander Matt Manning learned at the beginning of this week that he'd make his major-league debut on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Reality hit home about 45 minutes before the game, when Angels star Shohei Ohtani joined the 23-year-old right-hander in center field...
The circumstances aren’t ideal, but such is life. The Detroit Tigers would’ve liked their top pitching prospect, righthander Matt Manning, to get in a better groove early this season, with an eye toward a debut in July or August. However, fate mocks the best laid plans of man, and the rash of pitcher injuries they’ve suffered recently left them with few options. The result is that Manning will make his major league debut tonight in Anaheim.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Detroit Tigers, suffering through injuries in their pitching rotation, made a splash to address those issues by debuting one of their most exciting young prospects in Matt Manning on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Manning was solid in defeat, allowing two runs on four...
Detroit Tigers starter Matt Manning made a promising major-league debut but couldn’t quite match Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. The Angels then battered Detroit’s bullpen and ended the Tigers’ three-game winning streak, 7-5, on Thursday. Taylor Ward clubbed a grand slam off Kyle Funkhouser during the Angels’ five-run...
Manning joined the Tigers' taxi squad Tuesday and is likely to start Thursday's game against the Angels, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. The acclaimed pitching prospect will be making his major-league debut despite struggling to the tune of a 8.07 ERA in seven starts with Triple-A Toledo this season. That being said, his most recent outing was one of his best -- a six-inning, two-run effort with eight strikeouts June 9.
Manning will be called up from Triple-A Toledo to start Thursday's game against the Angels. The 23-year-old was already listed as the probable starter for Thursday's contest, and he's now been added to the big-league roster. Manning has struggled at Triple-A this season with an 8.07 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB across 32.1 innings, but he'll nonetheless receive the opportunity to illustrate why he's the organization's top pitching prospect.
Manning will make his second big-league start Wednesday against the Cardinals, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. Manning made his major-league debut Thursday, and he fared pretty well by limiting the Angels to two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings. He was charged with the loss but took on a fairly normal workload by throwing 77 pitches. After the game, manager A.J. Hinch confirmed that Manning will remain in the rotation to make the second start of his career, and he should have the chance to prove he deserves to stay in a starting role long term.
Detroit — Hall of Famer Jack Morris told the story of how veteran catcher Milt May set him straight on using all his pitches. “I had no clue,” Morris said before the game Wednesday. “It was my first trip around the league and there were days when I had no confidence in my secondary pitches. So every time he’d throw down three fingers or anything other than fastball, I’d shake him off and he’d put it right back down.
This is how a bad weekend becomes a good week. This is how a losing streak is stopped in its tracks. The Tigers of the past few years would have have withered after dropping three in a row last week to the Angels. They would been swept on Sunday and then swamped at home by the Cardinals.