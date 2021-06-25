Zoning board denies variance for Orange St. sober living home in Manchester
A sober living home’s request for a variance to let it continue operating on Orange Street was denied by a unanimous vote of the Manchester zoning board Wednesday night. Into Action Sober Living operates a home for 11 women in recovery at 296 Orange St., which is in a restrictive R-2 zone. The city has issued two citations over the Orange Street property, claiming it is in ongoing violation of the city’s zoning code.www.unionleader.com